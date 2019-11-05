HOGG, Rodney Nial On Saturday November 2, 2019 a beautiful heart stopped beating as we lost our family’s anchor, Rodney Nial Hogg of Hamilton PEI. Born on September 19, 1958 he was the son of Erma and the late Denton Hogg. He will be always loved and missed by his wife Ruth, daughters Melissa (Mark) Robinson, Stacey Lee (Collin) Davison, son Jackson, special canine companion Lexie and 3 grandsons Rodney, Connor and Thomas, all whom he loved very much. He will always be missed by his mother Erma, brother Gregg (Dianne) and sister Cathy (late Henry) Woodard, as well as brothers and sisters Judy (Gil) Nowlan, Clara (Joey) Rafuse, George (Donna) Schurman, Ann (John) Knox and Ann Marie (late Eric) Schurman. He will be greatly missed by his parents-in-law Verouse and Helen Sentner and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dan (Julie) Sentner, Jerry (Janet) Sentner and Cheryl (Richard) MacNeill. Also missed by his many friends, nieces and nephews. Another family that will be greatly impacted by his passing, is his dialysis family at the Prince County Hospital. As per his wishes there will be no wake or funeral. If so desired contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Davison Funeral Home Kensington. www.davisonfh.com
Commented