ALLEN, Howard James The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Friday, November 15, 2019, of Howard Allen, son of the late John and Alice Allen, of Kensington and formerly of North Rustico, aged 72. Howard is survived by his sisters, Joni Stewart (Robert Johnson), Kathleen Gallant (Robert), Hazel Blanchard, Gladys Ann Blacquiere (Gerald Pustlauk), Rose Aletha Tooker and Rose Marie Allen (Bud Lynch); and brother-in-law, Pat Brown. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Joe, Brian, Jim and Charemon Hughes; Fred and Tim Tooker; Rachael Blacquiere; Charlene Puddy; Chris and Cindy Brown; Tanya Blanchard; Scott Blanchard; Christine Allen; Lisa, Angie and Joey Stewart; Crystal MacRae and Chris Gallant. Besides his parents, Howard is predeceased by his sister, Shirley Brown; brothers, Joseph and Merrill; and brothers-in-law, Elmer Blanchard and Ralph Tooker. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow. No visitation by personal request. A celebration of life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. If so desired, donations to the PEI Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com, or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com
Commented