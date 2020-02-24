MCNEILL, Dr. Hubert The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, of Dr. Hubert McNeill, Veteran of World War II, of Summerside, aged 97 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of the late Daniel and Pearl (Tamlyn) McNeill. Survived by his wife, Christine (Baker) McNeill, celebrating 68 years of marriage on the day of his passing; children Sandra (Joe) Ambrose, Dr. Monica McNeill (Dennis Gallant), Stephen McNeill (Leslie Winsor), Robert (Sandra) McNeill, John McNeill (Norma Profit-McNeill), Carolyn McNeill (Wayne Cockburn) and Dr. Cynthia McNeill (Sheldon Best); 17 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Karen Muller; sisters Dorothy McNeill and Margaret Cooke; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son Richard; brothers and sisters Gertrude (James) Mullins, Francis “Peg” (Mary), Ronald (Bonnie), John (Bernadette), Pearl (Elmer) Murphy, Tanton (Monica), Gerald (Florence), Anita (Philip) Manion and Edward (Wilma); and by a brother-in-law Dean Cooke. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Monday, then to St. Paul’s Church, Summerside, for funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment later in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Members of the Summerside Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will hold a Service of Remembrance, at the funeral home Sunday, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
