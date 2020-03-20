PINEAU, Inez Victoria The death occurred peacefully as she went into the arms of her loving Lord and Saviour, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Mount Continuing Care Community, Charlottetown, of Inez Pineau (nee Doucette), beloved wife of John Pineau of 64 years, of Rustico, aged 83 years. She was surrounded by the love and prayers of family present and those in their thoughts. Inez was the cherished mother of Marlene Gallant (Gary), Ian Pineau (Diana), Julie Doiron (Linus), Dianne Doucette (Charlie) and Glenda Carmody; special Mémé of Curtis, Brodie and Nathan Gallant; Christopher, Johnathan and Leanne Doiron; Aubrey, Kristen and Morgan Doucette; and Benjamin and Samuel Carmody; and great-grandmother to Sawyer and Emmett; Denver, Trace and Theoren; Nate; Aubrey, Trace and Miley; and Brooklyn, Katana, Silas and Nixon. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Fran Doucette and Bernadette Cernabez (Mario); and brother-in-law, Alyre Pineau. She will also be fondly remembered by her special caregiver, Thelma. Inez was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Dorothy (Gauthier) Doucette; parents-in-law, Felix and Julie Anne (Gallant) Pineau; infant siblings, Ralph, Cyril and Alice; brother, Ron Doucette; and brothers and sisters-in-law, George Pineau (Val and Mary), Rita Gallant (Albert), Alice Doucette (Raymond), Simon in infancy. Adrian Pineau (Flo), Eric Pineau (Rose), Gerard Pineau (Georgie), Alphonse Pineau (Pat) and Marion Pineau. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow. Visitation will be held by immediate family only at this time. A public visitation and funeral will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations to the Central Queen’s Funeral Home Building Fund or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Donations may be mailed to the funeral home office. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to cqfuneral@gmail.com Another guardian angel continues to look after us each day as she did on earth. Now she watches over us from Heaven. We were so blessed to have her as our wife, mother and mémé.
