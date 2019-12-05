Inez Slaughter

SLAUGHTER, Inez R.N. (nee Keeping) Died peacefully at Hastings Manor, Belleville Ontario on Thursday November 28th, 2019 in her 91st year. Loving wife of the late Douglas Slaughter and predeceased by her sons: Paul, Gord and Peter. Cherished mother of Susan (Tim), Ellen, David (Angela) and Mark. Sadly missed by her grandchildren: Tyler (Stephanie), Rayne (Jaclyn), Graham (Alex), Andrew, Bradley, Josephine and Kate; and her great granddaughters: Zoe and Ava. Predeceased by her parents: Florence (nee Jorden) and Ewert Keeping of Murray Harbour, P.E.I.; and her siblings: Beatrice, R.N. (Gussie Arsenault), Eileen, R.N. (Lloyd Nicholson), Vivian (Lorne Parker), Bessie R.N. (Norman Birt), Ruth (Keith Carmichael) and William. Lovingly remembered by her daughter in law Carolyn Krug and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at Belleville Cemetery. A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. In memory of Inez, donations can be made to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
