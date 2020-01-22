Ira Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Ira Joseph The death occurred peacefully the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 of Ira Joseph “Bullwinkle” Arsenault of Central Bedeque, P.E.I., aged 78 years. Ira was born in Summerside to his late parents Herbert and Goldie Arsenault. Loving father of Ross Arsenault (Linda) of Halifax, N.S., Marian Curran (Robert) of St. Albert, AB., Christine Arsenault (Christopher Deere) of Ottawa, ON., and Sharon Kerckaert (Eddie) of Grand Prairie, AB.. Also lovingly remembered by his 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Survived by the following brother and sisters: Joyce Arsenault of Cold Lake, AB., Beula Doucette of Rogersville, N.B., Goldie Vey of Timberlea, N.S., Nancy Maxfield (Edwin) of Summerside, and Regenald Arsenault (Wendy Morison) of Brooks, AB. Besides his parents, Ira was predeceased by his sisters Lynda Andrews and Beverly Arsenault and his brother-in-law August Doucette. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Friday, January 24th, 2020 where the funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ira’s memory to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or the SPCA would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Friday, January 24th, 2020 from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at The Wing, 329 North Market Street, Summerside, following the service. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.