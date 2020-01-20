ARSENAULT, Irene Mary The death occurred peacefully the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 of Irene Mary (nee Chaisson) Arsenault of Summerside, aged 94 years. Irene was born in Tignish to the late Arthur and Margaret (Gallant) Chaisson. Beloved wife of her first husband Cyril Aucoin and her second husband Arsene Arsenault and loving mother of Henry (Doris) Aucoin, Moncton, NB., Arthur (Darlene) Aucoin, Summerside, P.E.I., Norma (Ralph) Sonier, Mont-Carmel, P.E.I., Alphonse (Joyce) Aucoin, Wilmot Valley, P.E.I. and Anita (Sheldon) Bennett, Summerside, P.E.I. Lovingly remembered by her 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Survived by her daughter’s in-law Janet Aucoin, Summerside, P.E.I. and Esther Dumas, Yellow Knife, NWT. Predeceased by her sons Emmanuel and Alyre Aucoin, step-son Melvin Arsenault, brothers Melvin, Francis, Sylvere, Peter and Elmer Chaisson and sister Rita Perry. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Saturday January 18th, 2020, where the funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 3:30 p.m. Interment to take place at Notre Dame du Mont-Carmel Cemetery, Mont-Carmel at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Irene’s memory to Our Lady of Mont-Carmel Church or the Prince County Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Saturday January 18th, 2020, from 2:00 – 3:15 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.