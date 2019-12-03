Irene Marut

MARUT, Irene Anna (nee Juszczak) Born September 3, 1933 in Marles-les-Mines, Pas-de-Calais, France, to Ignace and Petronela Juszczak (née Pluska). Irene passed away on November 28, 2019 in Surrey, BC, at the age of 86. Former resident of Bunbury, PEI, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward Marut in 1985, and son Yuri in 2014. She is survived by her daughters, Mira (Gordon Lavoie) of PEI, Nadine Price (Bert) of BC, Arlette Rodgers (Greg) of ON and Brigitte Merkies (Joe) of PEI, as well as her grandchildren Nathan and Danielle Merkies, Julien and Chantal Lavoie, Elyse and Karis Rodgers and her four great-grandchildren. Interment in the Sherwood Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Commented