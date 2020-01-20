Irene Perry

PERRY, Irene Bernadette (nee Harper) Irene, age 78, passed away at the East Cumberland Lodge, Pugwash, NS, on January 12, 2020. Born in Tignish, PEI, on September 14, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Bernetta (nee MacIntyre) Harper of Tignish, PEI. She will be missed by daughters, Fran (Pierre) Prieur of Ottawa, ON, Dianne (Marc) Vienneau (deceased) Jeannie (Al) Davies of Kitchener, ON, Donna (Kenny) Guitard of Pugwash, NS and Nancy (Eric) Szwerc of Wyckoff, NJ. Cherished grandmother to Philippe and Sara Prieur, Joshua Perry, Nathan Vienneau, Thomas and Sydney Guitard, Julia (Anthony) Lazaro and James Szwerc. Great-grandmother to Zachary and Alexis Perry, and Xander Lazaro. She is survived by sisters Catherine (Vernon) Gaudette and Frances Ann (Reggie) Shea and by sister-in-law, Marie Harper and by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by siblings, Mary, Helen, Frankie, Rita, Kevin, Ray, John, Charlie, and Clifton. A memorial service will be held at St. Simon & St. Jude Church on Sunday, 2 February, at 9am. Interment will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Irene can be made to an Alzheimer Society of your choosing.
