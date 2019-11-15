Ivan Peters

PETERS, Ivan J. The death occurred at the Western Hospital, Alberton on Tuesday November 12, 2019 of Ivan J. Peters, Tignish Senior Home and formerly of Palmer Road aged 83 years. He was born in Palmer Road on June 1, 1936, the son of the late Sylvain and Elizabeth (Arsenault) Peters. Dear brother to Irene McKinnon (Bud), Rosetta Doucette (Melvin), Dolores Aube, Esther LeClair, Helen Krulicki (Roy) and Ada Doucette (Arthur). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Sylvain and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters Delia, Arthur, Alphonse, Josephine, Mary, Joe, Guillaume, Eva, Johnny, Henry, Ella, brothers-in-law Arthur LeClair, Stan Aube and Harold Fleming. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road for visiting hours Friday 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road with funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to Immaculate Conception Church Repair Fund would be greatly appreciated. Interment in the church cemetery. www.peifuneralcoops.com
