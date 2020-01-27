J Marlene Clark

CLARK, J. Marlene After a courageous battle with COPD, the death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with her family by her side of Marlene Clark of Charlottetown and formerly of Mount Stewart, in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late George F. Clark. Loving mother of Richard (Susan), Bobby (Kim), Sue (Glenda) and Eddy (Sherri). Cherished Ganny of Scott (Kelsie), Adam, Jenny (Des), Andrew (Kathryn), Cameron, Ryan, Bradley (Jen) and Melissa (Jackson). Great Ganny to Macy, Emma, Noah and Jaydana. Sister to Walter (Ruth) MacGregor and Patsy Hines. Predeceased by her siblings Rolie MacGregor and Bertha Power. The family would like to thank Donna and Bevan Lodge for the wonderful care Marlene received while a resident there and the staff of Emerg, Unit 8 and 1 and especially Dr. Stephanie Bell. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or service by personal request. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Mount Stewart People’s Cemetery. Memorial donations in Marlene’s memory may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. www.belvederefh.com
