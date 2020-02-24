HUESTIS, Jacqueline (Jackie) At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Wednesday February 19, 2020 of Jacqueline (Jackie) Huestis of Wilmot Valley aged 52 years. Born in Grand Bank, Newfoundland, December 4, 1967. Left to mourn husband Arlin Huestis, mother Major Carletta (Thornhill) Small and step-father Bruce Small, father-in-law Lyman Huestis, brothers Morgan (Joanne) Thornhill Hammonds Plain, N.S, Jamie Thornhill, Summerside and chosen sister Barbara (Loren) Smith (Stanchel), uncles Percival (Pam) Warren, Grand Bank, Joseph (Sandra) Warren, Grand Bank NFLD, sisters-in-law Carolyn (Cory) Coulson and Karen (Shawn) Hume. Step-sisters Sharon (Andre) Barril, Calgary Alberta, Cheryl Costain, Summerside, Sheila Bridges, Slemon Park, Sharlene (Brian) Munday, White Court Alberta and step-brothers Keith (Nancy) Small, Summerside and Keir Small, Slemon Park. Her special god-daughters Victoria Thornhill, Brooklee Beauvois, Jillian Wood and Sabrina Gaudet, special home care worker and friends Bella Coughlin and Pearl Arsenault, her special fur baby Gizmo. She will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of friends. Predeceased by brother Angus at birth, father Major Charles Thornhill, grandparents James and Charlotte Warren, Morgan and Lillian Thornhill. Great grandparents Carletta and Harry Grandy, Jane and Albert Warren. Uncle and aunts Bruce Warren and Sally and Eli Thornhill, uncle-in-laws Foster Wells and William Hatch. Mother-in-law Norma Huestis and fur babies Mandy & Jazzy. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Monday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment in People’s Cemetery Kensington. The family would like to graciously decline flowers. If so desired contributions may be made to the Freetown Nazarene Church Ramp Fund, Diabetes Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.davisonfh.com
