NEWCOMBE, Jackie Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Monday, January 13, 2020 of Jackie Newcombe of Summerside and formerly of Fernwood and Tyne Valley, aged 71 years. Husband of the late Cheryl (Sherry) Newcombe. Born on April 17, 1948, he was a son of the late Horace Newcombe and the late Kathleen (Dyment) Newcombe. Loving father of Carl (Lorna), Ross’s Corner and Christine (Jimmy) Handrahan, Summerside. Special “grampie” to Jacqueline Gallant and Brendan Newcombe. Step grandfather to Leann Handrahan (Brandon Worth). Brother to Ron (Joyce), Orwell Corner; Charlene (Brian) Williams, Tyne Valley; Leslie, Halifax and Donald (Pam), Stratford. Brother-in-law to June Cormier, Margaret (Mark) Bowness, George (April) Sherry, Thomas (Nancy) Sherry, Rita (Joe) Clow, Michael (Sue) Sherry, Gerard (Stacy) Sherry and Paul (Darlene) Sherry. Jackie was predeceased by his loving wife, parents, mother and father-in law Brendan and Vera Sherry, brothers-in-law Fred Cormier and Bruce McCormack; sisters-in-law Carol McCormack, Angela Lockerby, Judy Newcombe and Marilyn in infancy. Lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Remains forwarded from the Lawless Funeral Home, Kinkora to East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside. Visiting hours at the East Prince Funeral Home on Thursday, January 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Anglican Church, 277 Church St., Summerside on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m with Rev. Colin Nicolle officiating assisted by Rev. Ned Henthorne. Interment will be later in St. James Anglican Church Cemetery, Port Hill. In memory of Jackie, memorial donations may be made to St. James Anglican Church Cemetery, Port Hill or St. Mary's Anglican Church, Summerside. Reception in St. Mary's Hall following the funeral service. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawless Funeral Home, Kinkora. wwwlawlessfuneralhome.ca
