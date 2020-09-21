James Arthur "Jim" Rigney

July 12th, 1931 - September 18th, 2020

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Friday, September 18, 2020 of James Arthur “Jim” Rigney, Charlottetown. A most honourable man, cherished husband, father and grandfather. The pride and joy of his life was his wife Barbara; daughters Sue, Liz and Carrie; granddaughters Eliza and Anna and daughter-in-law Tammy. He was a dedicated professor of Chemistry at U.P.E.I for 24 years, caring for his students both academically and personally. An avid sailor, he loved sailing with his buddies Bruce and Kenny for many years. He was a world traveler with an unending thirst for knowledge. He leaves a void which will never be filled. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation and service (invitation only) will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com

