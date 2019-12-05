James Dunn

DUNN, James (Jimmy) Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on December 2, 2019, of James (Jimmy) Herbert Dunn, age 70. Best friend and beloved husband of 41 years to Pam (nee Wilson), loving father of Darcy (Jenilee) and Brad (Sarah), and devoted and proud Poppy to Leigha, Rosalie, Anna, Henry and Kate. Survived by his sister Josephine Rogerson (Leonard), brother Vinny Dunn (Debbie), sister-in-law Sylvia Wilson (Dan Hemphill), brothers-in-law Donnie Wilson (Janet) and Eric Wilson. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews: Michelle MacDonald (Jeremy), Dion Rogerson (Chelsea), Lori-Anne Richard (Murray), Shane Dunn (Sally), Derek Dunn (Desiree), Colin Wilson (Katie Buote) and Melanie Wilson (Jon Jarvis); and several great nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents Herb and Mary Dunn, parents-in-law Chester and Florence Wilson, and niece Wendy Sanderson. Jimmy was a passionate community leader who will be fondly remembered by the many people he touched through his involvement with: Pownal Minor Hockey, the Pownal Sports Centre, the Fort Augustus Rec Centre, the Celebrate Canada Committee, the Provincial and Cardigan Federal Liberal Associations as well as over 40 years of service as a dedicated school bus driver. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St.Patrick's Church, Fort Augustus on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. At family request, please avoid wearing scented products due to an allergy. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.hillsboro.ca
