James Dunn

DUNN, James (Jimmy) Peacefully and surrounded by his family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, December 2, 2019, of James (Jimmy) Dunn of Fort Augustus, age 70 years. Beloved husband of Pam (nee Wilson) and loving father of Darcy (Jenilee) and Brad (Sarah). Cherished Grandfather to Leigha, Rosalie, Anna, Henry and Kate. Jimmy is survived by his brother Vinny (Debbie) and sister Josephine Rogerson (Leonard) and brothers-in-law - Donald Wilson (Janet) and Eric Wilson; and sister-in-law - Sylvia Wilson (Dan Hemphill). Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, 2 Hollis Ave., Stratford. Completion of funeral arrangements will be announced later. www.hillsborofh.ca
