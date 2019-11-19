FELTHAM, James "Jim" James Aaron “Jim” Feltham of Charlottetown died peacefully November 16, 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Devoted husband of nearly 54 years of Doris Irene (Darrah) Feltham. Son of the late Joseph James and Chrissie Genevieve (Forsey) Feltham. Born March 14, 1938 in Channel, Newfoundland, he was a singer, badminton player, fisherman, boat builder, church leader, engineer, and project manager. Dear father of Erick (Pippa Lock), Dundas; Graeme (Shannon Metz), Edmonton; Gail, Calgary; and Scott (Janet Faith), Westmount. Beloved Grampy of Ryan, Joshua and Jacob; Andrew, Matthew and Kate; and Henry and Charlotte. Eldest and first to depart of Ruth (Bob Jones), Louise (Winston Janes), Pat (Rev. Ron Vincent), Rev. Jocelyn (Rev. Graham Cook) and Bruce. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, 175 Belvedere Avenue in Charlottetown; visitation Friday, November 22 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral service Saturday, November 23, at 1:30pm at Park Royal United, 11 Christie Drive. Interment at Sherwood Cemetery.
