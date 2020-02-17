James Hambly

HAMBLY, James At the Garden Home, Charlottetown, the passing of James Hambly formerly of White Sands PE, occurred on Friday, February 14, 2020 with family by his side. Born August 20, 1961, he was the son of Matilda (Morrison) Hambly and the late Norman Hambly. James is survived by his brothers and sisters, Ross Hambly, Norma MacDonald, Matilda (Mark) Gallant, Earl (Cheryl) Hambly, Jane (Parnell) Watts, Katherine (Ian) Constable, Nancy (Kenneth) Myers, Brenda Hambly, Lauralee O’Halloran, Sharon (Paul) Pineau, Clarice (Hans) Schwab; sister-in-law, June (Terry) Bishop. Predeceased by his father, Norman Hambly; his brother, George Hambly; brothers-in-law Rick Edgett and Francis Stevenson. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on THURSDAY, February 20th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. A graveside service to take place in the Murray River Cemetery, at a later date. Donations in memory of James, to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Recommended for you