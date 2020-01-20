James Hamill

HAMILL, James Leslie The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 of James Leslie Hamill of North Carleton, P.E.I., aged 75 years. James was born in Summerside to the late John and Hannah (nee Foley) Hamill. Survived by his sister Frances Hamill, nieces and nephews Shaun McKenna, Karen McKenna-Bone, Greg McKenna and Diane Fagundes of Ontario. Predeceased by his sisters Pearl Hamill and Patricia McKenna and his brother Thomas Hamill. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Tuesday, January 21st, then to St. Peter’s Church, 7 Mile Bay for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in James’s memory to St. Peter's church cemetery fund would be greatly appreciated. By personal request, there will be no visiting hours held. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
