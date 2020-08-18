James Jenkins

April 19th, 1946 - August 17th, 2020
The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on August 17 of Jim Jenkins , Charlottetown, aged 74 years. Survived by his wife Flora (MacKinnon), sons Paul (Susan Colwill), Jeff (Kim Johnson) and granddaughter Chloe Colwill (who knew him as Peek). Also survived by brothers Garth and Ben Jenkins, sisters June (Ralph) and Ethel Jones and brothers-in-law John L. Read and Lorne Elias. Predeceased by his parents J.B. and Vivian (Beck) Jenkins and sisters Anne Read and Beth Elias. Jim will be fondly remembered and missed by the MacKinnon family, also numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private (by invitation only) graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial Donations may be made on-line to Island Nature Trust. On -line condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com
