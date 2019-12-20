James MacDonald

MACDONALD, James “Jim” Airson The death occurred at the Margaret Stewart Ellis Home, O’Leary on Thursday, December 19, 2019 of James "Jim" Airson MacDonald, of O’Leary, aged 85, beloved husband of Marjorie Eliza (Smallman) MacDonald. Jimmy was born in Knutsford on August 14, 1934, son of the late George & Helen (Campbell) MacDonald. Cherished father to Betty (Floyd) Cook, Cape Wolfe, Carolyn (Stanley) Barlow, Ellerslie; Cheryl Ann (Myles) Lord, Fernwood; Georgina (Donnie) O’Halloran, Bloomfield; Virginia (Carman) Pineau, Duvar and Donald, O’Leary. Loving grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dear half brother to Kay Phillips, Arlington and brother in law Thiren (Ruth) Smallman, O'Leary.Jimmy was predeceased by his parents, grandson Dustin Lord, half brother Blair Waite and niece Carol Ann Peters. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours Saturday from 6-9 pm Funeral service in the chapel on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Springfield West Baptist Church Cemetery. Family flowers only please, In memory of Jimmy, memorials to Springfield West Baptist Church Cemetery or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.~By family request, due to allergies, please refrain from wearing scents or ordering flowers.~
Commented