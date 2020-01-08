MCGUIGAN, James Anthony At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on January 6th, 2020, it is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of James Anthony McGuigan of Charlottetown, and formerly of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, in his 93rd year. Left to mourn are his wife, Anita, his children Jimmy (Cynthia), Mary (Paul) Winterle, his stepchildren Joe Trainor, Jeannine (Roy) Sibbles, Peter Trainor and Maureen Trainor. He is survived by his grandchildren Kayla (David) Perry, Nicole and Catherine McGuigan, Eric (Kayla), Therese and John Winterle, and great-granddaughter Fallyn Perry. Also survived by step-grandchildren Travis, Brendan, Sarah (Jarred) and Vanessa Trainor and great-step-grandchildren Brayden and Chloe Faulkner-Trainor. Brother of Lorne (Jo) McGuigan, brother-in-law of Jack (Marion) MacDonald and Anita Hughes. Fondly remembers by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife, Theresa (MacDonald), parents Emmett and Agnes (O’Connor) McGuigan, brothers Derrill and Jack (Mary) McGuigan and sisters Helen (Alex) MacDonald and Marie (Gerald) Driscoll. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation on Friday, January 10th from 4:00 - 8:00pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 11th at 10:00am at Holy Redeemer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory can be made to Hospice PEI. www.belvederefh.com
