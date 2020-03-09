James Montgomery Campbell

CAMPBELL, James Montgomery (Monty) At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Charlottetown on Friday, March 6, 2020 of James Montgomery (Monty) Campbell of Charlottetown aged 76 years. Born in Park Corner August 25th, 1943 son of the late James T. and Ruth E. (Montgomery) Campbell. Partner of Angela Shea. Father of Melaine (Dave) Barnes, Stephanie (Hash) Amlani and Lindsay Sanderson (David Gaudet). Grandfather of Thais Gibson, Sjorland Gibson, Macaella Sanderson, Aiden Amlani and Elliott and Delilah-Grace Gaudet. Fondly remembered by aunts Mrs. Maud MacNeill and Mrs. Doris Ewart. Brother of Don (Susan) Campbell, Mary Bergen, George (Maureen) Campbell and Pamela Campbell. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sons Matthew and Jordan Campbell. Judge Judy will miss her # 1 Fan. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home, Kensington. No visitation by personal request. A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens Oakville, Ontario. If so desired contributions may be made to Geddie Memorial Cemetery. www.davisonfh.com

