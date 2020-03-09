James Power

In Loving Memory DAD JAMES (Jimmy) POWER Jan 9, 1930 - March 7, 2019 He never looked for praises He was never one to boast He just went on quietly working For the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken His wants were very few And most of the time his worries Went unspoken too. He was there.... A firm foundation Through all our storms of life A sturdy hand to hold on to In times of stress and strife. A special father we could turn to When times were good or bad One of our greatest blessings The man that we called DAD. Loved and missed everyday by his children, Gene, Mike, David, Kenny, Bobby, Ann, Mary, Gary, Allan and their families.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Major fire at MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point
- If IRAC needs an investigator It hired the wrong guy
- Islander competing on Big Brother Canada safe thanks to online vote
- Mill River resident first Islander to compete on Big Brother Canada
- Family reunites for brother’s birthday
- Shelley’s mantle is very clear
- Local talent part of showcase of women’s hockey this weekend in Montague Holland College Hurricanes vie for 2020 Atlantic Collegiate Hockey title
- Truckers stress disconnect with roundabouts
- Dogs escape serious injury- Owners still believe coyotes have right to roam
- Federal employees mark an unfortunate anniversary of Phoenix Pay debacle
Commented