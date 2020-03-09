James Power

In Loving Memory DAD JAMES (Jimmy) POWER Jan 9, 1930 - March 7, 2019 He never looked for praises He was never one to boast He just went on quietly working For the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken His wants were very few And most of the time his worries Went unspoken too. He was there.... A firm foundation Through all our storms of life A sturdy hand to hold on to In times of stress and strife. A special father we could turn to When times were good or bad One of our greatest blessings The man that we called DAD. Loved and missed everyday by his children, Gene, Mike, David, Kenny, Bobby, Ann, Mary, Gary, Allan and their families.

