James Ward

JAMES, H. Ward At the Kings County Memorial Hospital, with family by his side the passing of H. Ward James age 85. Father of Herman (deceased), Tracey, Lana and Jeremy; grandfather to Ian, Travis, Amber and Madison; great grandfather of Bennett. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Friday, March 6th from 4 to 7 pm. Private Funeral Service to be to be held at a later date. Donations to the Marie or Midgell Cemetery would be appreciated by the family.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- A missed opportunity to demand bold and courageous leadership
- Social event for people with disabilities the first of many says host Rick Beck
- Sweet 16 for leap year baby
- Dogs escape serious injury- Owners still believe coyotes have right to roam
- IN A TWO-HORSE OPEN SLEIGH
- Attitude makes a champion
- From the remote control to the recycling bin: Hernewood class takes part in battery collection program
- Public seeks information on fate of old turbine blades
- Elizabeth "Liz" Keenan
- Lisa McQuaid
Commented