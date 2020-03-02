James Ward

JAMES, H. Ward At the Kings County Memorial Hospital, with family by his side the passing of H. Ward James age 85. Father of Herman (deceased), Tracey, Lana and Jeremy; grandfather to Ian, Travis, Amber and Madison; great grandfather of Bennett. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Friday, March 6th from 4 to 7 pm. Private Funeral Service to be to be held at a later date. Donations to the Marie or Midgell Cemetery would be appreciated by the family.

