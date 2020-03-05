James Wood

WOOD, James Crilly, Vice Admiral (ret’d), CMM, CD, OSJ Wood, James Crilly, Vice Admiral (ret’d), CMM, CD, OSJ. passed away March 2, 2020, age 85, at Halifax, NS. Jim was born August 29, 1934 in Charlottetown, PEI to the late George and Kathleen (Bourke) Wood. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan (Cameron) Wood, sons Michael (Heather), Dartmouth, NS, Stephen (Ginette), Langley, BC and daughter Susan (Paul) Tomchyshyn, Salem, MA. Grandchildren Allison and Nicholas Wood, Andrew and Gillian Tomchyshyn, Bryce and Michaela Wood, great-granddaughter Ivy Andrenelli, sister Joan (Jack) Brown, Stratford, PEI, several nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by his parents and elder brother, David. Jim received his early education in Charlottetown. He joined the RCN as an Ordinary Seaman in 1951. He was selected for Officer Training and entered the Canadian Services College at Royal Roads in September 1954. After graduation in 1956, he received further training at the Royal Naval College, Greenwich, England and several Royal Naval establishments in Portsmouth, England. Jim and Joan returned to Canada in the spring of 1959 and he was selected for submarine training in September of that year. After attending the US Submarine School in New London, Connecticut, he served in various submarines including HMCS Ojibway, which he commanded from 1967-69. He also served as a member of the Directing Staff at Royal Roads Military College in Esquimalt, BC. Jim attended the Canadian Forces Staff College in Toronto for the academic year 1969-70 and was promoted to Commander. Upon completion he was posted to NDHQ in Ottawa. In 1972 Jim was appointed Commander, First Canadian Submarine Squadron at Halifax. Promoted to Captain (Navy) in 1974 Jim was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff (Sea) at Maritime Command Headquarters following which he took command of HMCS Protecteur. He attended the Royal College of Defence Studies in London, England in 1978 following which he became Senior Maritime Liaison Officer of the Canadian Forces Defence Staff, London and the Canadian Forces attache at The Hague in the Netherlands. Jim and Joan returned to Ottawa and, in 1982, Jim was promoted to Rear Admiral. On July 15, 1983 he was promoted to Vice Admiral and appointed Commander Maritime Command in Halifax where he served for 4 years, retiring in 1987. In 1988 Jim accepted the position of President, Saint John Naval Systems Halifax, and Vice President Saint John Shipbuilding, Saint John, NB. He retired from these positions in 1991. Following Jim’s retirement, he and Joan made their home in Halifax in an old South End Victorian house which they lovingly restored. With his final retirement, Jim and Joan were able to spend their summers at their cottage in Murray River, PEI where they enjoyed golfing, gardening and visits from family and friends. There were also annual salmon fishing trips to the Miramichi and Margaree Rivers. They continued to travel extensively, sometimes with family and friends, including ski holidays in Europe, Quebec, USA, and BC. For many years they enjoyed travel to North Carolina and Florida in April. More recently, Jim and Joan spent a few weeks each spring enjoying adventures in the south of France. Jim had many interests and hobbies such as woodworking, furniture refinishing, and wine making. He and Joan always enjoyed their time at the cottage in PEI which they had built themselves. He also served on the boards of the Technical University of Nova Scotia and the Salvation Army. Following cremation, internment will be in the Columbarium of the Cathedral Church of All Saints in Halifax. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at the Cathedral, 1330 Cathedral Lane, Halifax on Monday March 9 at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow. Family flowers only. If desired, donations may be made to the Cathedral Church of All Saints, or the Last Post Fund (http://www.lastpostfund.ca/EN/donate.php). Online condolences may be sent to vadmwood@gmail.com
