Janeen Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Janeen The death occurred peacefully at the Summerset Manor, Summerside on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 of Janeen Margaret Ann Arsenault (nee Moore) of Summerside, aged 76 years. Janeen was born in Summerside, PEI to the late Willard and Jean (nee Ellis) Moore. Beloved wife of Armand Arsenault and loving mother of Chris (Diane), Tracy (Michael) Wilson. Also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Matthew Arsenault, Michael Arsenault, Sarah Wilson and Brandon Wilson. Survived by her brothers and sisters David (Marion) Moore, Wendy (Dayre) Chappell, Bruce (Sandy) Moore and Barry (Darlene) Moore; sisters-in-law Nancy (Joe) Lawless and Betty (Paul) MacAusland. Janeen will be also be missed by all her fur babies. Predeceased by her grandson Morgan Arsenault. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Tuesday, November 19, 2019 where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visiting hours held prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment to take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Janeen’s memory to the PEI Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
