Janet Burke-Foley

BURKE-FOLEY, Janet Janet Ina (Wigmore) Burke passed away surrounded by her family at the Toronto General Hospital on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 68. Survived by husband and soul mate Brian David Foley. Daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Wigmore) Coffin and sister of Barbara, George and Catherine. She is survived by her three adored children, Brigitte Burke, Carl F. Burke and Connie Burke and son-in-law Hanie Tahir. Proud and loving grandmother to Ashton-Burke Shaw, Sami Tahir and Cairo Tahir. Beloved aunt to Charlotte Burke and Juliana Wigmore. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. Completed arrangements will be announced later. If so desired memorial donations made to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.cpff.ca) would be gratefully appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
