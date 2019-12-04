HOUSTON, Janet Eleanor Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, December 2, 2019 of Janet Houston of Charlottetown, age 68 years. Beloved daughter of the late Eleanor (nee Hughes) and George Houston. She is also survived by her twin sister Judy Sherry; brothers John and Jeff Houston and numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held on Friday morning in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Visiting hours on Thursday from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of PEI Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
