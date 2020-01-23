Janet Raymond

RAYMOND, Janet Ida (neé Dalziel) In hospital on Monday, January 20, 2020. Loving mother of Michael (Kathy), William “Bill” (Cathy), John and Allan (Melanie). Cherished Nannie of Ashley (Andrew), Kevin (Heather), Sarah, Jenna, Jessica, Peter (Emma), Thomas (Monica), Chayton and Kaynen. Dear daughter of the late Bonar and Josie Dalziel. Sister of Allan Dalziel (Verna Lee), Laurie Dalziel (late Sharon), Sally Ross (Gordie), Dianne Bradley (David), and Carol Carmichael (Ron). Also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, many good friends as well as the extended Raymond family. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. James United Church, Osgoode on Saturday at 2 p.m. followed by a reception. Those wishing may make memorial donations to ROSSS Home Support, 1128 Mill St., Manotick, K4M1A4; Shepherds of Good Hope Foundation, 233 Murray St., Ottawa, K1N 5M9, or charity of their choice. Tributes, condolences or donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
