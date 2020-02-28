Janet Stewart

STEWART, Janet Marie Suddenly but peacefully at the Mount Continuing Care Community, Charlottetown on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 of Janet Marie Stewart formerly of Tea Hill, age 81 years joined her loving husband "Ray" of 63 years. Loving mother of Raymond Jr. (Jacinta), Gary (Kim), Sandra, Connie (Eddie Hackett), Lori Barry (Darcy) and Kimberly Stewart (Donnie Conohan). Grandmother of Jeremy (Anna Marie), Mark (Tasha), Steven, Jenna (Jacob MacDonald), Kiel, Cody (Lindsay), Kelsey (Brodie McQuaid), Jordan and Kennedy Stewart and Stewart and Rae-Anne Barry. Also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Raymond "Ray" Stewart and grandchildren Jennifer Lynn Stewart, Jeffrey Raymond William Stewart, 1 great-granddaughter and her brothers John MacGregor and Keith Cameron. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visitation on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Funeral service at the Hillsboro Funeral Home-Stratford Chapel on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 am. Interment later in Crossroads Christian Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Activities Department of the Mount Continuing Care Community. www.hillsborofh.ca
