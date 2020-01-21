GORDON, JANET M. (WRIGHT) Janet M. Gordon (Wright) age 81, of Souris, PEI, born and raised in Halifax, NS, and a longtime former resident of Halls Harbour, NS, died peacefully on Monday, January 20, in the Souris Hospital. Janet's family are deeply grateful for the countless kindnesses extended to her by the people of Souris during her happy final years there. Special thanks go out to Janet's helper, Claudette, Janet's home care and palliative care nurses, and the many other community members who supported Janet in her determination to live independently at home. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned for the Spring. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Souris Lions Club, P.O. Box 126, Souris, PEI, C0A 2B0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.