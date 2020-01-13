Jaqueline LeBlanc

LEBLANC, Jacqueline 1965 ~ 2020 Jacqueline “Jackie” LeBlanc, 54, passed away at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Roger and Ainnie (Cormier) LeBlanc. Jacqueline is survived by her son, Tyler Peters; a daughter, Maggie Peters; two brothers, Roméo LeBlanc and David LeBlanc; four sisters, Gisèle Goguen (Pierre), Anita Breau (Paul), Roberta Weatherbie (Allan) and Lucille LeBlanc (Tim). Forwarded from Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, to Passage Funeral Co-operative, Moncton, NB (625 Mountain Rd, corner of West Lane) were visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am. In memory of Jacqueline, memorial donations to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation or the Jacqueline “Jackie” LeBlanc Family Fund would be appreciated. www.moase.ca OR www.funerairepassagefuneral.ca
