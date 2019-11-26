Jason Kotlar

KOTLAR, Jason Daniel We are sad to announce the passing of Jason Daniel Kotlar, Cornwall, age 44 years, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Amanda (Beals). Step-son of Joan Kotlar, Brantford, ON. Predeceased by his parents John and Eileen (Asaph) Kotlar. Jason will be greatly missed by Merlin. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where the memorial service will be held Wednesday at 1 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
