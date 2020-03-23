Jason Surette

SURETTE, Jason “Jake” It is with heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of our youngest son Jason aka Jake on the morning of March the 16th, 2020, at home in Summerside, after a short illness of 4 months. He had just turned 50 in Feb. Jake is survived by his husband Dan Arsenault; his father & mother, Stan & Barb (Cameron) Surette; brothers Mike (Jen), Peter (Ron), sister Heather; and nephew Mackenzie; uncles Sandy (Annette) Cameron, Alan (Suzanne) Cameron, Robbie (Lisa) Cameron; aunts Paula (Michael) Ramsay, Nancy (Gary) Richardson; in-laws Rod & Pat Arsenault; brothers-in-law Joey (Amanda Boylan) Arsenault, Sam (Alexandra) Arsenault & numerous cousins. Predeceased by his grandparents George & Bea Cameron, Arthur & Zoe Surette; uncle, Kenneth (Loraine) Surette; aunt, Evelyn (Ian) Stewart. He was beloved by many especially by his most kindred spirit, cousin Lesley. Through life he wore many hats, went to NASCAD in Halifax, Concordia University in Montreal, was a make-up artist with Dior, worked with HGTV, make-up artist with TV and movies & many years as a waiter. Due to present conditions with Coronavirus funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. Interment later in St Paul’s Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Generation XX or a charity of your choice. Completion of funeral arrangements entrusted to Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. www.moase.ca
