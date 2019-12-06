CAMPBELL, Jean The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, of Jean Campbell, of Summerside, aged 83 years. Born in Freetown, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Florence (Burns) Reeves. Survived by her daughters Kathy (Greg) McManus and Kim Campbell (Stephen Arsenault); grandchildren Tyler (Kaitlyn Ginson), Logan (Allison Grimes) and Emma-Kate McLellan; sisters Arlene Woodworth, Faye Toombs, Lorna MacKinnon and Carol (Carl) Pauptit; and by sisters-in-law Noreen Reeves, Glenn Campbell, Mae (Melvin) Dodds and Marion (Richard) Montigny. Predeceased by her husband Ira Campbell; brother Dallas Reeves; and by brothers-in-law Duncan (Joyce) MacKendrick, John Woodworth, Gordon Campbell, Garth Toombs and Ray MacKinnon. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Monday, then to Trinity United Church, Summerside, for funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Lot 16 Methodist Cemetery. Visiting hours Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Memorial donations to Trinity United Church or Lot 16 Methodist Cemetery would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
