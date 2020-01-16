DESROCHE, Jean The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Monday, January 13, 2020, of Jean DesRoche, of Summerside, aged 69 years. Born in Summerside, she was the daughter of the late Alyre and Rosie (Gallant) DesRoche. Survived by her brother Paul (Linda); sisters Sharon (Blair) Coughlin, Arlene (Ken) Bryanton, Pat (Joe) Gagne, and Shelly MacInnis (Sterling Jay); and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Walter (Gail) and Roger (Linda) DesRoche; and by her sister Joan DesRoche; Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. No visiting hours or funeral service by personal request. Interment later in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Children’s Wish Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
