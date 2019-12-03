MACLEAN, Mary Katherine ”Jean” The death occurred, peacefully, at the Riverview Manor, Montague on November 29, 2019 of Mary Katherine “Jean” MacLean formerly of New Perth.. Age 73. Survived by son, John Allen MacLean (Darren LeBlanc); and siblings Debbie (Percy) O’Brien, Molly Wilkie, Verna Wilkie (Jose Macieira), and Bill (Linda) Wilkie. Predeceased by parents Gordon and Lillian (Henry) Wilkie; husband, Donald; and siblings Alfreda and Donald Gordon Wilkie. Resting at Southern Kings & Queens Funeral Home, Murray River for visitation on Wednesday, December 4 from 3-6pm. Funeral service to be held from the funeral home chapel on Thursday, December 5 at 1pm. Interment in Dundas Cemetery. Donations may be made in Jean’s memory to Parkinson Canada, PEI Chapter. Online condolences may be made at www.peifuneralcoops.com
