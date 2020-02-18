Jeanette Llewellyn

LLEWELLYN, Jeanette "Jennie" Surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 13, 2020 the passing of Jeanette "Jennie" Llewellyn (nee Livingstone) age 84, of Bridgetown, devoted wife of the late Bruce Llewellyn, occurred at the Kings County Memorial Hospital. Born March 26, 1935, daughter of the late John and Mary (Turner) Livingstone. Jennie is survived by sons Derril, Terry, Dennis, and Preston (Janice); eleven cherished grandchildren; seven adored great grandchildren; brother Jackie (Glenda) Livingstone and sisters Pearl Ross, Peggy MacLennan, Kathleen Judson and Helen MacDonald. Predeceased by brothers Elmer, Archie; Brothers-in-law, Neil Ross, Clarence MacLennan, Witley Judson, Earle MacDonald, Roy (Eleanor) Llewellyn, Warren (Helen, Florence) Llewellyn, Leeman (Eileen) Llewellyn and Elmer Llewellyn; sisters-in-law, Annie Livingstone, Carrie (Raymond) Acorn, Bertha (Brian) Clay, Hattie (Sterling) Blackett, Lila (Harvey) Blackett and Ella (Rupert) Garrett. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 2:00 pm, at the Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to take place in the Acorn Cemetery, Dundas. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Acorn Cemetery, Dundas would be appreciated by the family. www.fergusonlogan.com
