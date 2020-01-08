Jeffery Houston

HOUSTON, Jeffery Donald It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that his family announce the passing of Jeffery Donald Houston. Jeff passed peacefully on the night of January 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Palliative Care Unit in Charlottetown, PEI. He leaves behind to celebrate his life his loving wife Cindy Rhynes, beloved daughter Nicole Rhynes, his pride and joy grandchildren Max Rhynes and Juliet Johnston, and his much loved furry little boys Willie & Moe. Born on May 13, 1956 in North Bay, Ontario to the late George & Eleanor (Hughes) Houston, Jeff is survived by his sister Judy Sherry, and brother John (Marilyn) Houston. He is predeceased by his brother Wilfred "Mickey" Hughes, sister Janet Houston, brother-in-law Clifford Sherry, and sister-in-law Carol MacPhail. Jeff will be resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home in Charlottetown, PEI on Thursday, January 9, 2020 with visiting hours from 4pm-7pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Dunstan’s Basilica at 2 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 with interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca If so desired, donations in Jeff’s memory may be made to the PEI Humane Society. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May God keep you close until we meet again. We love you, Bunkie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.