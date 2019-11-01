JENKINS, Gordon Hamilton Gordon Hamilton Jenkins, 85, died suddenly on October 29, 2019 at the home of his son, while on a visit to Toronto, Ontario. Born in 1934 and raised in Millview, PEI, the son of George and Jennie (Lea) Jenkins. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 3 from 2pm-4pm at JA Snow's Funeral Home (339 Lacewood Drive). Funeral and interment to be held the following day, 2pm at Birch Hill Free Church of Scotland, PEI, with a reception to follow at Cherry Valley Community Centre. For full obituary or to leave an online condolence please visit www.jasnowfuneralhome.com
