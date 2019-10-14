JENKINS, Lorna Peacefully, on October 9, 2019 after a short hospitalization at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital of Lorna Unsworth Jenkins (nee Chandler) of Charlottetown, age 88 years. Survived by loving husband of 62 years Melvin; son Philip and his wife Connie (Halifax); granddaughters Abigail, Alexandra and Gillian Jenkins; sister Sylvia Cox; sisters-in-law Shirley MacDonald and Dalphy Toombs, as well as her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Russell and Elinor (Unsworth) Chandler, brothers-in-law Blair MacDonald, Hillard Toombs and Morris Jenkins; and nephew Andrew Cox. Special thanks to Dr. Jason Chan for his care in recent years, and the wonderful nursing staff on Unit 2 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Peoples Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or Trinity United Church. No visitation by request. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
