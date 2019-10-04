JENKINS, Stephen The death occurred at Kings County Hospital, October 2, 2019 of Stephen Jenkins, age 69 of Murray River, PE. Stephen was raised in Pownal, moving to Ontario where he was a truck driver for 32 years. Survived by his loving wife Jocelyn, step-daughter Angela (Stano), and grandson Christopher Geoia and daughter Caroline Jenkins. All living in Ontario. Loving niece Debbie Salter, surviving sister Beryl Wood, both from Stratford and Stephen's furry companion Princess. Predeceased by parents Willard and Margaret Jenkins of Pownal. Completed funeral arrangements to be announced later, entrusted to the Southern Kings Funeral Home, Murray River, PE. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made to www.peifuneralcoops.com
