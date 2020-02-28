Jennifer Reid

REID, Jennifer At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 of Jennifer Reid, Charlottetown, age 63 years. Beloved wife of Stirling Reid. Dear sister of Ramon Gernal, Jr., Deborah G. Buena, Jessica G. Curry, Eleanor G. Aboganda, Rosamond G. Puckett and Hubert V. Gernal. Special friend of Sioney Brisson. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by request. Funeral service will be held Saturday at Park Royal United Church at 2:00 pm. Interment later in Bay Fortune United Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. www.belvederefh.com

