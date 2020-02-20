Jeremy MacCormack

MACCORMACK, Jeremy Jeremy William Angus MacCormack entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 37, at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, NS. Jeremy was born in Summerside and lived his entire life in North St. Eleanors, PE. He was the son of Rosella (Cameron) MacCormack and the late Wilfred MacCormack. Survived by siblings Jamie, Fran (Allan) Gillis and Jason (Julia). Lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews Aimee (Gillis) Webster, Aaron and Jenna Gillis as well as Ethan and Chloe MacCormack. Also remembered by chosen brother Cory Ellis. Predeceased by his special uncle Clifton MacCormack. Carrying on a family run business begun by his father, Jeremy was a dedicated employee of MacCormack Seafood and Produce Ltd. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment later in St. John’s Anglican Church Cemetery, St. Eleanors. Visiting hours Friday from 6–8 p.m. Memorial donations to Canadian Mental Health Association (PEI Division), PEI Addiction Services or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. www.moase.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shirley Andrews
- Carly Rioux
- Ellen McCarville
- Corey Clements
- West Prince native curling in her second Scotties Tournament of Hearts
- Matthew Carruthers
- Sandra Milligan
- Who is the real Peter MacKay?
- Crosswalk changes coming to Souris
- Islanders head to Guatemala for mission work Public presentation to be held February 16 in Montague
Commented