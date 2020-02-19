MCALEER, Jim Peacefully with his family by his side at the Atlantic Baptist Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 of Jim McAleer of Charlottetown in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Juel McAleer. Dear father of Joanne (Zoltan) Csordas, Catherine McAleer, Doug (Mary) McAleer, Greg (Diane) McAleer, Tracy (Dan) Doran, Terry McAleer and Angela Moran. Loving Grandpa of Alexia, Tristan, Tyler, Samara, Patrick, Alaina, Rhiannon, Alinor, Morgana, Amber, Justin, predeceased grandson Emmett and great grandfather of Joci-lynn, Evi-lynn and Liam. Jim will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and extended family. He was also predeceased by his parents James and Jane McAleer, and brother Buddy. Many thanks to everyone at Atlantic Baptist Home for the exceptional loving care given to Jim and family. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Friday, February 21st , then transferred to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer for funeral mass at 10:00 a..m. with a reception to follow. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery. Visiting hours on Thursday, February 20th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the Atlantic Baptist Home. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
