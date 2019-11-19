Joan Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Joan Elizabeth (Underhill) The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 of Joan Elizabeth (Underhill) Arsenault of Summerside, aged 78 years. Joan was born in Miramichi, NB. to the late Clayton and Evelyn (Burns) Underhill. Beloved wife of John “Jack” Arsenault and loving mother of Jason Arsenault (Erin Mullaly). Also lovingly remembered by her 2 grandchildren Declan and Cohen Arsenault. Survived by her sister Pauline (Jim) Johnston, nieces Liane Johnston (John Moore), Sherri (Jim) Ryan, grand nieces and nephews Courtney, Patrick, Rachel Moore and Daniel Ryan. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. A private family service will be held. Interment to take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery. Memorial donations in Joan’s memory Parkinson Society of PEI would be greatly appreciated. By personal request there will be no visiting hours held. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
