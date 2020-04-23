August 17th, 1930 - April 18th, 2020
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Joan Bernice Rankin, loving wife of Hugh and mother of four children, peacefully passed away at the age of 89 on a bright Island spring day. Joan was born on August 17, 1930 in Corner Brook, Nfld. to Samuel and Doris Andrews. On September 25, 1957, she married Hugh Ellwin Rankin. They raised three sons, Boyd, Robert and Samuel, and a daughter, Susan. Joan always had a passion for community service, a commitment to her church and tremendous dedication to parenting her children. She reinforced the importance of unconditional love, and the welfare of her children and family was paramount – she even sent care packages of favorite baked goods and knitting to her children well into adulthood. Over the years her friends, children and husband were imbued and colored with Joan’s forward thinking outlook on life; even when times may have been seemingly difficult. After meeting and marrying Hugh as a new R.C.M.P recruit in Newfoundland, Joan and her growing family spent years embracing the spirit of the province before moving to Prince Edward Island in 1973. There, her circle of friends and church community quickly expanded. With her husband and friends in tow Joan was a weekly, if not daily, fixture in some of the Charlottetown restaurants. In short her pleasures were her children’s pleasures, her friend’s pleasures and her husbands pleasures. Joan was preceded in death by her father, Samuel, her mother, Doris, and her brothers Samuel and John. She is survived by her husband, Hugh Ellwin, her four children, Boyd Andrews (Nancy), Susan Roberta, Robert Hugh (Laurie Anne), and Samuel John (Robin) and her granddaughters, Grace and Madeline. A memorial service will be held at a later date. At this point the family respectfully requests that flowers not be sent but, if so desired, donations would be graciously accepted by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the P.E.I. Cancer Treatment Centre. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
