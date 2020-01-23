GLOVER, D. Joan At home on Wednesday January 22, 2020 of D. Joan Glover of Clermont aged 81 years. Born in Summerside on January 3, 1939 daughter of the late Roy and Addie (Taylor) Walker. Beloved wife of the late B. Nason Glover. Father of Cindy (Ron) Black, Deborah (Bjorn) Andreasson, Michael Glover (Shanny Muise) and Stephen Glover. Grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Sister of David (Shirley) Walker. Sister-in-law of Pauline Walker, Alan Glover (Bonita Gallant) and Elaine (Gordon) Campbell. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Joan (Madsen) Glover, sister Margaret (Irving) Boswall, brother Edwin Walker, sister-in-law Mae (Walter) Stavert, brother-in-law William (Ethel) Glover, father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Dorothy (Mills) Glover, and nephews Brian Stavert and James Stavert. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington. No visitation by personal request. Funeral service Sunday in the Kensington United Church at 1 p.m. Interment later in People’s Cemetery Summerside. If so desired contributions may be made to the Kensington United Church Building Fund. www.davisonfh.com
