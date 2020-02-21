KERR, Joan (nee MacDonald) Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 of Joan Kerr (nee MacDonald) of Cornwall. Beloved wife of Ken and loving mother of James, Colin and Natalie Kerr (Mark Hardern). Joan will also be lovingly remembered by her brothers Reg (Liz) MacDonald, Donald (Patrice) MacDonald, her sister Jacinta (Richard) Campbell, her god children Kevin, Mark and Ben MacDonald and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents John D. and Marie MacDonald. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Sunday, February 23rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Members of the St. Francis of Assisi CWL will hold a prayer service at the funeral home on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.The funeral will be held on Monday, February 24th from St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cornwall at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in St. Andrew’s Parish Cemetery, Mt. Stewart. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or St. Andrew’s Parish Cemetery Fund. On-line condolences may be at www.islandowned.ca
